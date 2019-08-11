NYPD closes internal review after commanding officer allegedly told cops to shoot rapper 50 Cent ‘on sight’

NEW YORK — The NYPD has closed an internal review into a Brooklyn precinct commander accused of telling his officers during roll call to shoot rapper 50 Cent “on sight.”

The review into Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez began in February. An NYPD spokesperson said Sunday that the “allegation was unsubstantiated and closed.”

The “In Da Club” rapper responded on Instagram.

“I knew they were not going to do anything about this, so I stop talking about it,” he wrote. “NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for what ever. You know the vibes.”

When the allegations against Gonzalez first surfaced, 50 Cent posted a picture of the precinct commander on his Instagram.

“This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun,” he wrote in one post

The two have been at odds before. The rapper blamed Gonzlez after strip club Lust was shut down in Sunset Park. At the time, 50 cent — who is friends with the owner of the club — posted he would “Get the strap,” which is slang for getting a gun. The NYPD investigated 50 Cent following that post.