Man breaks into Brooklyn church and steals donation box: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say broke into and robbed a church Friday night in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the unidentified man entered Saint Sylvester Church, on McKinley Avenue in Cypress Hills, around 8:30 p.m. through an unlocked back window.

Once inside, the man proceeded to steal the church’s collection box, containing an unknown amount of cash, before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of a man wanted in connection to the robbery, saying he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, green shorts, black sneakers, and a black t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).