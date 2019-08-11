Group slash teen in the face, beat him in the Bronx

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A group of three men slashed a teenager in the face and beat him in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The 16-year-old victim was attacked late Thursday near Kelly Street and East 163 Street, officials said. One of the men slashed the teen and the other men punched the teen in the face.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. They fled on foot eastbound on East 163 Street. One of the men was last seen wearing a blue and red baseball cap, a blue and red sweater, dark colored pants and black sneakers. The second man was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. Officials said the final attacker was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt, blue and red shorts and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).