EPA says Newark should provide residents bottled water amid lead level concerns

NEWARK, N.J. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Newark should provide bottled water to residents with lead service lines after tests indicate filters may not be protecting them against elevated lead levels.

EPA officials say recent tests show drinking water in a few locations was still testing high for lead despite filters, so “out of an abundance of caution” residents should use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

An EPA letter to Newark officials says bottled water should be provided “as soon as possible” and asked to be notified of city plans by the end of business Monday.

NJ.com reports that Mayor Ras Baraka told NJ Advance Media on Sunday that the city will offer bottled water to affected residents but officials are still ironing out details with the state.