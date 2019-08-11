Cyclist fatally struck in Brooklyn after driver runs red light

Posted 5:24 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42PM, August 11, 2019

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A 52-year-old cyclist was killed when several vehicles collided in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said.

One vehicle ran a red light around 12:30 p.m. and was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Coney Island Avenue and Avenue L, officials said. Both vehicles spun and one of them jumped the curb.

The cyclist and a pedestrian, who is also 52, were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center, police said.

Officials have not yet released the cyclist’s name. He’s the 19th cyclist fatally struck in New York City so far this year.

A cyclist was killed when vehicles collided in Brooklyn on Aug. 11, 2019.

