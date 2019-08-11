37th annual Dominican Day Parade kicks off in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Thousands did the merengue and marched through Manhattan Sunday at the city's 7th annual Dominican Day Parade.

It was a day to honor Caribbean heritage and culture for many.

Attendees proudly waved their flags as floats, performers and dancers in colorful costumes marched past them.

The NYPD commissioner and politicians took part in the celebration too.

This year’s parade honorees include costume designer Emilio Sosa as padrino, or godfather, and singer and TV host Charytin Goyco as madrina, or godmother.