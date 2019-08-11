37th annual Dominican Day Parade kicks off in Manhattan

Posted 6:38 PM, August 11, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — Thousands did the merengue and marched through Manhattan Sunday at the city's 7th annual Dominican Day Parade.

It was a day to honor Caribbean heritage and culture for many.

Attendees proudly waved their flags as floats, performers and dancers in colorful costumes marched past them.

The NYPD commissioner and politicians took part in the celebration too.

This year’s parade honorees include costume designer Emilio Sosa as padrino, or godfather, and singer and TV host Charytin Goyco as madrina, or godmother.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.