2 killed when car crashes into tree, bursts into flames on Henry Hudson Parkway: police

UPPER WEST SIDE — Two people are dead after their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames on a Manhattan highway early Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said the fiery crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. when the car, heading southbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway, lost control as it approached the exit for 96th Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz possibly struck the highway’s median before smashing into the tree along the highway.

The car burst into flames after striking the tree and the FDNY responded to extinguish the fire, authorities said.

The two people in the car, believed to be a man and woman, were killed and badly burned, according to police.