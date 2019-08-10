Port Authority shifts several exits to LaGuardia Airport to accommodate construction

QUEENS — Traveling to LaGuardia Airport? You may want to pack some patience.

To accommodate to the continued construction at the airport, the Port Authority shifted several travel exits.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m. exits on the westbound Grand Central Parkway were shifted.

The previous exit 6 is closed, and exit 7 was renamed exit 6, taking motorists to Terminal B. A new exit 7 is opened, which takes motorists to Terminals C and D.

Effective Saturday, August 10 at 6:00AM, to reach Terminal B and Terminals C/D, you must use the following Grand Central Parkway (GCP) exits – 🚗 GCP Westbound 6

(Terminals C/D)

🚗 GCP Westbound 7

(Terminal B) pic.twitter.com/ZEleOBb94Q — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 10, 2019

Port Authority is asking travelers to allow for extra travel time and plan accordingly.

Earlier this week, traffic heading into the airport left drivers and passengers waiting for hours.

The gridlock came to the point where travelers decided to walk through the road with their luggage in order to catch their flight.