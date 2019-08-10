Dozens participate in immigration rally in Manhattan, blocking traffic on West Side Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Dozens of people participated in an immigration rally in Manhattan, shutting down streets along the West Side Highway.

Demonstrators took to the streets and marched along Chelsea, stopping traffic. Many are seen sitting along the streets, linking arms and holding signs such as "Abolish ICE" and "Close the camps."

Due to the protests, all lanes of the West Side Highway are closed at West 26th Street in both directions, NYC's official emergency notification system tweeted.

The protests are demanding an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting thousands of migrants across the city, separating families and striking fear among immigration communities.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Due to protest, all lanes of the West Side Highway are closed at West 26th Street in both directions in Manhattan. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 10, 2019

Breaking !!! Arrests begin as activists blocking the west side highway. Demanding an end to ICE’s terrorizing of immigrant communities and to all detention and separation of families at the border.#ShutDownICE #DignityNotDetention pic.twitter.com/dnqUogBtGw — Gili Getz 🔥 (@giligetz) August 10, 2019