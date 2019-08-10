Cops search for alleged attacker in Bronx stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man accused of stabbing another man in the Bronx as bystanders were standing along the street Thursday evening.

The 34-year-old victim was standing in the vicinity of Lafayette and Soundview avenues around 8 p.m. when he was knocked to the ground and stabbed multiple times in the torso, police said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the alleged attacker came running toward the victim, with people in the area running from the scene.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).