California man confesses to fatally stabbing mother

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The son of a 62-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside their California apartment Tuesday night has been arrested following a nearly two-day search, Garden Grove police said in a news release.

Vivian Wolff was found dead with multiple stab wounds around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, inside a bedroom in the condominium she shared with her son, 28-year-old Jonathan Michael Warner, police said. She had been dead for at least 24 hours, the coroner told investigators.

At the time, investigators were initially unable to locate Warner, and said they considered him a person of interest in the case.

A witness who had seen news reports about Warner spotted him at the intersection of Ninth and College streets in Garden Grove, located 34 miles southeast of Los Angeles, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and called police.

When police arrived and approached Warner, he assaulted an officer and fled on foot. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody.

Warner confessed to the murder of his mother, police said. He was booked at Orange County Jail.