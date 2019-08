GLOUCESTER BEACH, Mass. — Beachgoers enjoying a day at the beach took a turn after a flying umbrella impaled a 13-year-old boy in Massachusetts.

The umbrella flew out-of-place at Good Harbor Beach when a gust of wind passed the area, striking the boy.

The boy was impaled in his left shoulder and was bleeding badly, firefighters said.

Bystanders rushed to help him, applied a tourniquet and waited for first responders to arrive.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.