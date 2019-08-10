Attorney general ‘appalled’ by Epstein death

NEW YORK — Attorney General William Barr says he was “appalled” to learn of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in jail.

Barr said in a statement Saturday that Epstein’s death in federal custody “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Barr has ordered the inspector general to open an investigation into the death. The FBI is also investigating.

A person familiar with the matter says Barr was “livid” that Epstein was able to take his own life.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private conversations.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He was facing federal sex-trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty.