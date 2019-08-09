DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Woman killed, man injured in Newark shooting: police

Posted 6:16 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, August 9, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman was killed and a man was injured during a shooting in Newark early Friday, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Brunswick and Wright streets in Newark.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Police continue investigating.

This incident makes it the city’s fourth homicide in seven days, authorities said.

There was no homicide recorded in July, which is the first time that has happened in 50 years, according to Newark police.

In the previous 50 days, there was only one stabbing homicide that was a domestic incident, police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.