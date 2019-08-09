Woman killed, man injured in Newark shooting: police

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman was killed and a man was injured during a shooting in Newark early Friday, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Brunswick and Wright streets in Newark.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Police continue investigating.

This incident makes it the city’s fourth homicide in seven days, authorities said.

There was no homicide recorded in July, which is the first time that has happened in 50 years, according to Newark police.

In the previous 50 days, there was only one stabbing homicide that was a domestic incident, police said.