DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

‘The Watcher’ house sells for $400K less than purchase

Posted 7:40 AM, August 9, 2019, by

A home in Westfield New Jersey that allegedly comes with its own stalker.

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as “The Watcher” has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.

Andrew Carr declined comment.

In a series of letters, the “Watcher” asked if the Broadduses were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked the names of their two children. They claimed the writer had a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home.

The writer was never found.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.