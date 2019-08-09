Rocco DiSpirito is back in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York, NY - After keeping pretty busy writing bestselling books, Rocco DiSpirito has returned to New York's bustling restaurant scene. This time he's at The Standard Grill at The Standard, High Line cooking up delicious dishes we can all indulge in. Knowing the importance of eating healthy, DiSpirito has added some lighter fare such as his veggie lasagna.

Check out Pix11’s very own Ojinike Obiekwe as she learns the secret ingredient’s behind one of DiSpirito’s Paccheri Genovese, which is one of the most popular items on the new menu he's created.

The Standard is celebrating 10 years. Check it out and don't be surprised if Rocco pops by your table--he's all about the personal touch.