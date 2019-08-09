Men wanted for snatching phones, purses from women in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — Police are looking for two men they say have been stealing cellphones, purses and more from women on the streets of the Bronx.

Authorities believe the crime spree started just before 8 p.m. on June 21. While a 27-year-old woman was walking near Burnside Avenue and Morris Avenue, in the Mt. Hope section of the Bronx. One of the men bumped into her while the other snatched her iPhone from her hand and fled, police said.

Less than a week later, the duo struck again on June 27, according to police. Around 5:40 p.m. a 56-year-old woman was walking near East 180th Street and Grand Concourse, not far from the first incident, when the two men approached her and snatched her purse before fleeing, police said. The made off with $600 in cash and her ID, according to authorities.

About two weeks later the pair hit again on July 15, police said. A 28-year-old woman was walking near East 179th Street and Grand Concourse around 4:30 p.m. when one of the men approached her and snatched her iPhone from her hand, while the other took her headphones, authorities said.

The NYPD had released the below surveillance images of the two men wanted in connection with the thefts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).