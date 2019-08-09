Man smashes subway car, forces his way inside operator booth, steals train keys

MANHATTAN — Police say a man smashed the window of a subway train before stealing the keys from the cab where a 66-year-old man was operating the train, police said Friday.

Officials say it happened Wednesday on a northbound F train at the 23rd Street station near 6th Avenue.

It caused delays on the northbound track. MTA officials initially said it was a mechanical issue.

Northbound F and M trains are proceeding with delays after we removed a train with a mechanical problem from service at 34 St-Herald Sq. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 7, 2019

One eyewitness told PIX11 that the man tried to get into the cab through the door, but when he was unable to, he smashed the class.

“It all happened so quickly,” the witness, Val Donna, told PIX11 on Twitter. “At one point, we were trying to get off, then he got off and we were holding doors to try and get back on, all within seconds.”

Police have not yet found the suspect.

Reporting from PIX11’s Ava Pittman was used in this story.