Girls throw a chair, bricks, rocks at bus in the Bronx after being told to get off: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — Two girls who allegedly vandalized an MTA bus after being kicked off in the Bronx are being sought, police said Friday.

The two unidentified girls were involved in a dispute with other passengers while riding the BX11 MTA bus around 6:15 p.m. on June 25 near College Avenue and East 170th Street when the bus driver intervened and asked all parties involved to exit the bus, according to police.

After exiting the bus, the girls can be seen in surveillance footage throwing rocks, bricks and even a chair at the windows of the bus causing a side window to break along with other unspecified damages.

The girls in question fled toward Grand Concourse along with several other individuals, according to authorities.

The girls are described as being in their late teens.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).