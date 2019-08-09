FDNY: Personal data of more than 10,000 EMS patients may be compromised

FDNY officials say more than 10,000 EMS patients had their personal information compromised when an external hard drive went missing.

The department says it notified the more than 10,000 patients this week by mail. Each of them had been treated or transported by FDNY EMS between 2011 and 2018.

The fire department says it is following HIPAA guidelines in notifying all persons whose information may have been compromised. They say patients can call toll-free (877) 213 -1732 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. if they have any questions about the breach or if they think their personal information was included in this breach.