Dominican Day Parade: Route and street closures in NYC

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of people participate and celebrate the annual Dominican Day Parade, which honors the Dominican culture and heritage. This year’s parade honorees include costume designer Emilio Sosa as padrino, or godfather, and singer and TV host Charytin Goyco as madrina, or godmother.

Here’s what you need to know about the event

This year’s parade takes place on Sunday, Aug. 11 and is scheduled to begin at noon.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade goes through Sixth Avenue from 35th to 52nd streets.

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

Formation 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue 37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue



Those heading into Manhattan for the parade or other occasions should consider taking public transportation.