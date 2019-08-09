Documentary exposing racism in Rosedale goes viral 40 years later; Alvin Ailey summer camp program spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A documentary that exposed racist violence in Rosedale, Queens recently resurfaced after more than 40 years and has gone viral on social media. Called “Rosedale: The Way It Is,” the PBS documentary profiled the experience of a black middle class family moving into a predominantly white working class community. More than four decades later, News Closeup asks the question, “how much has changed?”

We hear from Glenda Spencer, whose family was at the center of the documentary; NYC Councilman Donovan Richards, who represents Rosedale; and PIX11’s James Ford, who reported on the story.

Then, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is known the world over for its vibrant company of dancers dedicated to preserving the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience. Founder Alvin Ailey was a pioneer of programs promoting arts in education, particularly those benefiting underserved communities. For more than 30 years, a nationwide summer program has also been offering inner city children the chance to enrich their lives through dance.

We hear from the national director of AileyCamp, Nasha Thomas, and one of this year’s campers, Jada-Ann Parker, on what this program means to all those who participate.