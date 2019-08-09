DA won’t pursue charges against man accused of raping woman in Brooklyn park: sources

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office will not prosecute a man arrested Wednesday after being accused of raping a woman in a Brooklyn park last weekend, sources tell PIX11 News.

Officials said the man surrendered to police Wednesday after the NYPD released surveillance footage of him with information that a woman accused him of raping her at East New York’s Linden Park early Saturday.

Police originally said the 26-year-old woman was was walking home near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard when the man sparked up a conversation with her.

She told police that she headed to the park, trying to get away from the man, but that he followed her and raped her, authorities originally reported.