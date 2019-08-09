DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

DA won’t pursue charges against man accused of raping woman in Brooklyn park: sources

Posted 3:08 PM, August 9, 2019

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office will not prosecute a man arrested Wednesday after being accused of raping a woman in a Brooklyn park last weekend, sources tell PIX11 News.

Officials said the man surrendered to police Wednesday after the NYPD released surveillance footage of him with information that a woman accused him of raping her at East New York’s Linden Park early Saturday.

Police originally said the 26-year-old woman was was walking home near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard when the man sparked up a conversation with her.

She told police that she headed to the park, trying to get away from the man, but that he followed her and raped her, authorities originally reported.

