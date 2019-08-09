Barry Manilow, Broadway and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Only once in a blue moon do we come across a talent who has conquered the music charts, done television, movie soundtracks, voice overs and even jingles.

Barry Manilow has accomplished all that.

For a limited time, you can get a chance to experience the magic live as he takes the stage on "Manilow Broadway."

Oji had the chance to chat with him as he promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive music catalog.

"Manilow Broadway" runs through Aug. 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre at 205 W. 46th St.

For tickets, click here.