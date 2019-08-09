DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

82-year-old man pushed to the ground, robbed inside apartment building: police

Posted 8:40 AM, August 9, 2019

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked an 82-year-old man inside of an apartment building in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Photo of the man wanted for allegedly robbing a 82-year-old man.

The 82-year-old victim was approached from behind by a man while inside a residential building near East 11th Street and Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m., according to police.

The man then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before taking his wallet, containing $50 and four credit cards.

The victim sustained minor injury and was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities.

The man in question was last seen wearing a black shirt and carrying a purple bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

