Woman found beaten at NJ office park dies from injuries

Posted 3:23 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, August 8, 2019

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A woman found beaten at a southern New Jersey office complex has died from her injuries.

Toms River police responded to the Deer Chase Professional Park around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported an assault had occurred at the Route 37 site.

The woman was unresponsive when she was found and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. Her name has not been released, and details about the attack were not disclosed.

A motive for the assault remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

