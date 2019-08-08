Mom charged with manslaughter in death of Bronx toddlers: source

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A mom was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her toddlers Tuesday more than two years after the children died, a high-ranking law enforcement source confirmed.

Olivia Gee, 2, and Micha Gee, 3, died on July 10, 2017. They were at their Van Cortlandt Park South home with their mother – a nurse — and her boyfriend. Both children had trouble breathing.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they died three minutes apart.

Investigators initially believed the toddlers suffered fatal asthma attacks based on interviews, but both children died from blunt impact injuries to the torso, according to the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Officers were suspicious because it seemed unusual that the children would die minutes apart from asthma attacks.

Police charged Jade Spencer, 33, with two counts of manslaughter.

At the time of the toddlers’ deaths, friends say the family was well known and respected. They were, by all appearances, picture perfect.

The Administration for Children’s Services investigated along with the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio said

“Our city is mourning the loss of two young children in a tragedy Monday in the Bronx,” he said in 2017. “As a parent, it’s very painful for me to think about the death of these two children and what the family is going through right now.”