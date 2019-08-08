Trash piles up at Bronx NYCHA development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Sotomayor Houses residents are fed up with the trash that piles up at the housing development.

One PIX11 viewer tweeted PIX11 for help getting the garbage at building 16 cleaned up. When PIX11 visited Thursday, Kimberly aAbrams who also lives at the housing development said there’s always trash outside her building. She calls management each time she sees it.

“Nobody is there. They are out to lunch. They are everywhere but work,” said Abrams.

PIX11 is happy to report the garbage was being cleaned up on Thursday afternoon.

A NYCHA spokesperson said "staff responded today to clean improperly disposed waste/trash at buildings 16, 23 and 26. Staff has and will continue to communicate with residents about improperly disposed waste/trash, which staff also addresses on a daily basis.

“Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”