‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ exhibit opens in NYC Saturday

MIDTOWN — An immersive exhibit focused on the Emmy-award winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is coming to The Paley Center for Media.

“We are recreating a piece of the 1950s," said Joanna Scholl, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at The Paley Center for Media. "We have a combination of sets, costumes as well as other artifacts [from the show]."

“Making Maisel Marvelous” transports fans to iconic season two scenes, such as the Catskills hair salon, the Stage Deli booth, and Rose’s Paris apartment.

Photography and interaction are encouraged. For example, visitors will be able to pick up a B. Altman switchboard headset and listen to conversations heard on the show. They can also try out their comedy routine on the Arthritis Telethon set.

The exhibit also features dozens of costumes worn by series lead Rachel Bosnahan.

“Making Maisel Marvelous” is free and will run from Aug. 10 through September 6. The first 150 visitors this Saturday will receive a vintage show poster.