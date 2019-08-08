Swastika found spray-painted at Long Island park

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating an apparent hate crime after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a park on Long Island.

Public safety officers discovered a swastika was spray-painted on a picnic pavilion pole at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay Thursday morning.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino denounced and condemned the incident.

“Hatred, bias, or intolerance of any kind have no place in our town. It is imperative that we speak out against hate in our communities and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for this anti-Semitic graffiti. We will not tolerate these detestable acts, and we call on anyone with information to come forward and help law enforcement catch the perpetrators.”

Authorities are reviewing security camera footage as investigation continues.

Anyone with any information related to this hate incident are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline, tipsters will remain anonymous when providing information about a crime. Numerous high-profile cases have been solved as a result of information received by the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline, which is 1-800-244-TIPS.