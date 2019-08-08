Saint Bernard rescued from NJ pool; cops search for owner

Posted 2:20 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, August 8, 2019

SOMERSET, N.J.  — Saint Bernards are typically known as rescue dogs, but one pup in New Jersey needed to be rescued herself.

Franklin Township police received a call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after a homeowner found an unexpected guest wading in their pool.

Authorities arrived at the Appleman Road home to find the St. Bernard standing chest-deep in the water.

“St. Bernard’s are known as rescue dogs. This morning, this lady needed rescuing,” police said in a Facebook post.

The dog was eventually removed from the pool and dried off.

She is microchipped, but there was no owner information registered, according to police.

If anyone knows the dog’s owner, police are asking to contact the local shelter.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.