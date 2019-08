Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRONX — Dancers from all over the world are descending on the South Bronx.

They're teaching students a valuable lesson by showing them how to move to a different beat. You can catch "Accent Dance NYC" performing as part of the DOT's Summer Streets Dance Series on August 17th. They'll also be taking the stage for the Casita Maria Annual Fiesta Fundraiser on Oct. 15, 2019.