‘Sea Wall/A Life’: A Broadway powerhouse times two

NEW YORK — A unique play is opening on Broadway. In fact, it’s almost as if there are two shows in one.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are the two leading stars in “Sea Wall/A Life,” a show with two separate monologues that intertwine.

Gyllenhaal plays the role of “Abe,” a musician who finds out he is expecting his first child.

Sturridge plays the role of “Alex,” and his story focuses on his family: from the first moment he falls in love to an extraordinary event that happens in the present.

Both actors agree that there is something very special about this production and say this play is an emotional journey and one that touches the core of the audience and their own personal experiences.

Gyllenhaal, who has starred in hits such as “Nightcrawler” and recently, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and Sturridge, an indie movie favorite who stars in Starz “Sweetbitter,” are no strangers to the Broadway stage. Sturridge was in the edgy hit “1984” and Gyllenhaal at “Sunday in the Park with George.”

Catch “Sea Wall/A Life” at the Hudson Theatre at 141 West 44th St.

