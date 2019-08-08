Police officer shot in New Jersey; suspect in custody: officials

IRVINGTON, N.J. — A suspect is in custody after a police officer was shot in New Jersey Thursday morning, Essex County authorities said.
The Irvington officer was shot in the leg along Myrtle Avenue near West Grove Terrace, officials said.
The cop was taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
A person has since been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
No other details were immediately disclosed.
AIR11 is over the scene
