NYPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

PORT CHESTER, NY — An NYPD officer allegedly had at least 60 pornographic images of children, officials said Thursday.

John Telesca, a patrol officer in the Bronx, was arrested at his Port Chester home and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance of a child, the Westchester County District Attorney said.

The images found featured children approximately eight to 13 years of age

Telesca was released on $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the Investigations Division Cybercrime Bureau.