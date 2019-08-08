NYPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

Posted 5:53 PM, August 8, 2019, by

PORT CHESTER, NY — An NYPD officer allegedly had at least 60 pornographic images of children, officials said Thursday.

John Telesca (Westchester County District Attorney’s Office)

John Telesca, a patrol officer in the Bronx, was arrested at his Port Chester home and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance of a child, the Westchester County District Attorney said.

The images found featured children approximately eight to 13 years of age

Telesca was released on $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the Investigations Division Cybercrime Bureau.

