Man posing as Manhattan hotel guest wanted for burglaries: police

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a man in connection with a pattern of burglaries that took place between Midtown South and Midtown North.

Between July 23 and August 8, the unidentified man entered five Manhattan hotels claiming to be a guest while housekeeping were cleaning rooms. After convincing the employee he was the resident in the room, he took cash, jewelry and electronics before fleeing in an unknown direction.

All attached photos of the man happened at the Hyatt Hotel on East 42nd Street. You can see a gallery of them below.

