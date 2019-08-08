Islanders’ plan to move back to Long Island up for vote Thursday

NEW YORK — Plans to bring the Islanders back to Nassau County will be put to a final vote Thursday.

If the proposal is approved, work on a new 19,000 seat arena at Belmont Park could start as early as this month.

The Islanders moved to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center back in 2015, announcing a 25-year agreement. During the 2018-2019 season, the Islanders began to split time between Barclays Center and the team’s previous home, Nassau Coliseum.

The plan includes development projects that include a potential LIRR stop.