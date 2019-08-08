Islanders’ Belmont Arena plans approved by NY State

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders are officially headed back to Nassau County.

Their proposal for a new 19,000 seat arena at Belmont Park was approved by state board responsible for economic development on Thursday and building could start as early as this month. The team plans to have it open for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Today marks an historic occasion for the #Isles and our amazing fans!

☝️☝️☝️

The ESD Board has approved the Environmental Impact Statement for Belmont Park Arena & the schedule is on track to have our new home open for the 2021-22 season! #NextStopBelmont https://t.co/HIcqXZbC92 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 8, 2019

The Islanders moved to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center back in 2015, announcing a 25-year agreement. During the 2018-2019 season, the Islanders began to split time between Barclays Center and the team’s previous home, Nassau Coliseum.

The plan includes development projects that include a potential LIRR stop.