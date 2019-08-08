Islanders’ Belmont Arena plans approved by NY State

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders are officially headed back to Nassau County.
Their proposal for a new 19,000 seat arena at Belmont Park was approved by state board responsible for economic development on Thursday and building could start as early as this month. The team plans to have it open for the 2021-22 NHL season.
The Islanders moved to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center back in 2015, announcing a 25-year agreement. During the 2018-2019 season, the Islanders began to split time between Barclays Center and the team’s previous home, Nassau Coliseum.
The plan includes development projects that include a potential LIRR stop.AlertMe