Hero MTA workers save woman from oncoming train

DITMARS PARK, Brooklyn —Police and the MTA are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman who jumped onto the subway tracks, but was saved by two hero MTA subway worker.

One of them, Tony Mannino, told PIX11, he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“All in a day’s work,” he said.

But to many New Yorkers, 54-year-old Tony Mannino is a hero.

The 22-year-veteran MTA signal operator was working at the Newkirk Plaza station at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when he heard a commotion and saw a woman on the local Manhattan-bound track just standing there as a train was barreling toward her.

Mannino jumped onto the local track about 90 feet in front of the woman and made this gesture for the train operator, Larry Moreno, another hero in our story, to apply the emergency brakes, not knowing if there was enough time to stop the train, after going 35 miles per hour around a curve.

“All I can do is stand there and hope the train stops and she’s standing there and it’s something right out of a movie and just as the train is about to make contact with her it stops,” Moreno told PIX11 News.

Once the train came to a full stop, the train operator couldn’t believe what the woman, whose life he had just helped to save, said to him.

“She said ‘why, why, why, did you the stop the train?’ I dont think I’ll ever forget the look on her face,” Moreno told PIX11 News. “I just hope she gets the help. I don’t want to think that she would try that again,” he added.

Signal operator Mannino walked her out of the Newkirk Plaza subway station trying to encourage the woman to get some help, but she ran away before he could even get her name.

“Between 45 and 50. Green eyes, white, female, very skinny, jeans, pink shirt, almost rusty brown, blonde hair,” Mannino told PIX11 News.

And both of our heroes hope she gets gets the help she needs.

“I really believe it’s God’s way of saying she’s got a second chance maybe there’s someone out there to help her,” Mannino told PIX11 News.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.