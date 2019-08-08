Group lures victims through Snapchat, robbed in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Police are looking for the three people who allegedly robbed their victims by luring them through social media.

Authorities responded to at least three reports in the vicinity of Crotona Park in the Bronx on July 11 and July 19.

The male victims communicated with a female using the Snapchat app and agreed to meet at a specified location, police said.

The victims arrived to be greeted by the woman and asks them to wait as she goes to the store, according to cops.

During that time, the victims were robbed at knifepoint, police said.

Police connected the following incidents with the same alleged thieves:

July 11 at 7:30 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was robbed of his sneakers, $70 in cash and his iPhone 8-Plus.

July 11 at 8:13 p.m.: A 22-year-old man was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone and a debit card.

July 19 at 11:20 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy S9 phone and a debit card.

All victims refused medical attention, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).