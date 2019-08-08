Graphic video shows group beat man in Queens before taking his wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A group assaulted and robbed a 68-year-old man and a 34-year-old man in separate Queens incidents, police said Thursday.

On July 10, three men walked up to the 68-year-old victim at 117th Street and 111th Avenue around 4:05 a.m. on July 10 and beat him, officials said. They took his backpack and $20.

The group attacked a 34-year-old man on Lefferts Boulevard on July 29. Video of the attack shows one robber punch the victim, pinning him against a car. Then two more men run up and attack. The group took the victim's cell phone charger and wallet.

Police have asked for help identifying the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).