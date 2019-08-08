Golfers compete at 1st day of PGA Tour tournament in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The best golfers in the world were in Jersey City Thursday to compete in the first event for the FedEx Cup at Liberty National Golf Course. But Tiger Woods and some other star players teed off on an empty course. No fans were allowed in.

It was a late start for fans getting into the event due to Wednesday's stormy weather.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. even though some players began their game at 7 a.m.

Wednesday's high winds and rain caused minor damage to event tents, closing the course down early on Wednesday.

But Thursday's sunny skies meant clear views from the green of Lady Liberty.

"It's a beautiful day," said one golf fan.

Golf enthusiasts from across the region are out and some were able to volunteer to help work the event. The pay? An up close view of the game that can’t be beat.

"To see them walk by and see them interact with us and the fans is just something you don't see when you're watching it right on TV," said Rosemary Freile, a PGA Tour volunteer.

The tournament will continue in Jersey City through the weekend. This is the third time the PGA Tour has come through Liberty National Golf Course. The last two champions here, Heath Slocum and Adam Scott, both beat Tiger Woods here by just one shot.

This will be Tiger Woods’ first tournament since the Open Championship. He’s played just four times since his Masters' victory.

"Leave Tiger alone," said one fan. "Let him play."

Tiger’s game remains uncertain, but one thing appears in all the golfers’ favor — clear weather for the remainder of the weekend.