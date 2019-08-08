Cops search for man who stole $140,000 worth of items from Midtown hotel room

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole $140,000 worth of property from a Midtown hotel last month.

A 39-year-old man returned to his room at the Park Hyatt Hotel on July 10 and discovered that his jewelry, electronics and clothing were taken, police said.

The victim’s stolen property was worth about $140,000 in total, police said.

Police released images and surveillance footage of a man wanted for questioning walking through the hotel lobby.

