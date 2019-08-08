77-year-old woman fatally struck in Manhattan by taxi driven by 82-year-old man: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan —A 77-year-old woman was fatally struck by a cab driven by an 82-year-old man on Thursday, police said.

She was in cardiac arrest after she was hit near 8th Avenue and 22nd Street, officials said. The woman was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver stayed at the scene of the collision. He’s being questioned by police.

No additional identifying information has been released for the woman or for the driver.