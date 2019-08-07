Woman stabbed to death in Jackson Heights salon

Posted 7:37 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, August 7, 2019

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens —A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Wednesday night, police said.

A woman was stabbed to death in Jackson Heights on Aug. 7, 2019.

The 35-year-old woman was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, officials said. She was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was pronounced deceased.

The woman appears to have been stabbed in a salon.

“Someone was just hurt in my store,” a woman who answered the phone at the salon said.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He suffered a laceration to his arm.

Emergency medical services responded to 9305 37th Avenue around 7 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not yet clear.

No identifying information is available for the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.