Woman stabbed to death in Jackson Heights salon

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens —A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Wednesday night, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, officials said. She was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was pronounced deceased.

The woman appears to have been stabbed in a salon.

“Someone was just hurt in my store,” a woman who answered the phone at the salon said.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He suffered a laceration to his arm.

Emergency medical services responded to 9305 37th Avenue around 7 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not yet clear.

No identifying information is available for the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).