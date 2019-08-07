Woman raped in Brooklyn park after rejecting man’s advances: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are on the hunt for a man they say raped a woman in a Brooklyn park early Saturday.

The woman was walking home around 3 a.m., near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Blvd. in East New York, when an unknown man approached and tried to start a conversation, police said.

Trying to get away from the man and ignore his advances, the 26-year-old woman walked into nearby Linden Park, but the man followed her, according to authorities.

That's when the man raped the woman, before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with the rape.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).