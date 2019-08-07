USA Today headquarters evacuated amid report of man with weapon

WASHINGTON — Police said they’ve “found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries” after USA Today’s Virginia headquarters were evacuated Wednesday amid reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

Fairfax County police confirmed they were responding to the McLean, Virginia building, roughly 10 miles outside of Washington, home to media company Gannett.

USA Today called the report of a person with a weapon “mistaken”.

The paper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

A USA Today reporter confirmed the evacuation on Twitter.

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019

Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. Greg Bedor told CNN that police have responded to a caller saying they saw a man with a weapon at the building.

Police are not aware of any reports that shots have been fired, Bedor said.

Police have evacuated the building as a precaution and are asking people to move to a different location, as is standard protocol. Newsroom staffers tweeted videos from the scene after they were evacuated and described a heavy police presence.

Chrissy Terrell, a USA Today spokeswoman, said that “police are looking” for a possible man with weapon and confirmed there is no indication of shots fired.

The incident comes amid a heightened nationwide alert to gun violence following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Newsroom staffers tweeted videos from the scene after they were evacuated and described a heavy police presence.

“Fingers crossed this is just a false alarm,” USA Today sports digital producer Casey Moore wrote on Twitter.

Top editors gathered along with others from the newsroom and listened to the police scanner for updates on the search of the building.

The evacuation and some false claims on social media about an “active shooter” sparked concern for Gannett staffers and their loved ones.

Taylor Maycan, a podcast producer at USA Today, tweeted, “I never expected to be on the receiving end of a call from my parents — breathless, panicked + completely terrified — asking if I’m alive and OK. And I never want to be again.”

Gannett’s offices in McLean handle newsroom operations and corporate functions like marketing and circulation. The company is the country’s biggest newspaper publisher by circulation, with its flagship USA Today and dozens of smaller papers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.