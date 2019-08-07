Tornado touched down in Springfield, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A tornado touched down in Springfield on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It touched down briefly near Springfield Avenue and Route 22 at about 2:45 p.m. The radar estimated winds of 70 mph.

The NWS is not planning to do a survey of the area.

It's not yet clear what kind of damage the tornado may have caused.

Video posted to Twitter shows the tornado.

Evident weak rope-like tornado with definitive rotation and debris in Springfield, NJ! Wow... pic.twitter.com/FnnZCrwIPQ — Armando Salvadore (@KaptMands) August 7, 2019

A tornado last touched down in New Jersey on July 6 in Mount Laurel. Another tornado was confirmed in in Mullica Hill in June. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.