Tornado touched down in Springfield, NJ

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A tornado touched down in Springfield on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.
It touched down briefly near Springfield Avenue and Route 22 at about 2:45 p.m. The radar estimated winds of 70 mph.
The NWS is not planning to do a survey of the area.
It's not yet clear what kind of damage the tornado may have caused.
Video posted to Twitter shows the tornado.
A tornado last touched down in New Jersey on July 6 in Mount Laurel. Another tornado was confirmed in in Mullica Hill in June. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
