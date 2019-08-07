Thieves steal bicycles in gunpoint robberies in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint for their bicycles in Manhattan.

Authorities responded to two reports of gunpoint robberies. On July 2nd, a 17-year-old delivery person was riding his bike near 171st Street and Fort Washington Avenue around midnight when he was followed by a group of men who were also on bikes, according to police.

One of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s bicycle. The victim complied, and the group fled with the bike, according to authorities.

The second incident occurred about two weeks later on July 17. A 48-year-old man was riding his electric bicycle near 110th street and Lexington Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when he was approached from behind by two men on bicycles, according to the NYPD. The two men then allegedly punched the victim in the head and face causing him to fall to the ground.

One of the attackers then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s e-bike. They grabbed the e-bike before fleeing the scene heading toward First Avenue, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported from either incident, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of two of the individuals being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).