Teen, 15, gunned down in woods in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY — A teenage boy was gunned down in Central Islip early Wednesday when two men opened fire, police said.

The 15-year-old victim was in a wooded area on East Suffolk Avenue near a temple with a group of people when they were approached by two men around 3:45 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. The two men fired shots, fatally striking the teen who has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.